Glendale shooting victim involved in crash on his way to the hospital, police say

The Glendale Police Department says a shooting victim was being taken to the hospital on Sunday, March 13, but while on the way, a car crash happened.

At around 2 p.m., officer Tiffany Ngalula with the department says an unidentified male was shot near 59th and Northern avenues. While on the way to the hospital, he was in a car crash a few blocks away at Peoria Avenue.

"The male was transported to a local valley hospital in life threatening condition," Ngalula said. "It is unknown what happened prior to the shooting as no individuals involved are being cooperative at this time ..."

It's not known if there are any other shooting victims stemming from this incident.

No further information is available.

