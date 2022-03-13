Ambulance stolen from Abrazo hospital in Goodyear ends in crash, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - An ambulance was stolen from an Abrazo hospital on Sunday, March 13 in Goodyear, and police say the incident ended in a crash.
A Buckeye Valley Ambulance was stolen from Abrazo near McDowell and Litchfield roads, says Lisa Berry with the Goodyear Police Department.
The suspect reportedly ran a red light while in the ambulance and crashed into a car in the Bullard Avenue intersection just a block over. The ambulance was then recovered in a dirt field near I-10 and Verado Way.
The driver of the car the suspect crashed into wasn't hurt, Berry said.
The suspect was taken into custody and has not been identified.
