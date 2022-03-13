Ambulance stolen from Abrazo hospital in Goodyear ends in crash, police say

article

An ambulance was stolen from an Abrazo hospital on Sunday, March 13 in Goodyear, and police say the incident ended in a crash.

A Buckeye Valley Ambulance was stolen from Abrazo near McDowell and Litchfield roads, says Lisa Berry with the Goodyear Police Department.

The suspect reportedly ran a red light while in the ambulance and crashed into a car in the Bullard Avenue intersection just a block over. The ambulance was then recovered in a dirt field near I-10 and Verado Way.

The driver of the car the suspect crashed into wasn't hurt, Berry said.

The suspect was taken into custody and has not been identified.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: