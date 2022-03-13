Human body parts, teacher hospitalized after student attack, 'Fetty Jeff': this week's top stories

article

There was no shortage of crime and mystery in this week's top stories. Many of the stories that caught your attention this week were national. Topping our list, was the story of a woman who's been convicted for killing two women, is now charged with murder again after police say they found human body parts near her apartment. With that, here are the top stories that interested you the most from March 6-12.

1. NYPD: 83-year-old convicted killer had latest victim's leg in her wheelchair: An 83-year-old ex-con who did two stints in prison — each time for killing a woman — is now charged with murder once again after police found human body parts in and near her apartment and obtained video of her riding a motorized wheelchair with a severed human leg in the seat.

2. Missing horseback rider found dead near Rio Verde, MCSO deputies say: A missing horseback rider has been found dead near Rio Verde after her horse returned home without her. According to Maricopa County deputies, 58-year-old Jillian Underschultz left on horseback from her Scottsdale-area home at around 2:30 p.m. on March 9.

3. Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 11-14: A few Phoenix-area freeways will see closures and restrictions this weekend for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Some good news for drivers - no major closures will be in effect, although some on-ramps will be closed.

4. 'I did my job': Hero trooper who stopped accused DUI driver during 10K race recalls moments before crash: "I saw people still there and it really overwhelmed me. It was just a situation where I knew there were people there and I’m thankful it was me. I’m thankful she didn’t get past me."

5. Surprise man facing 20 counts of child sex crimes, police say: Robert Beckham, 65, was arrested on March 8 by officers with the help of the United States Marshals Service. "He was arrested on numerous felony charges, including 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest comes after a multi-month investigation into Beckham’s online activities," said Surprise Police Lt. Tim Klarkowski.

Robert Beckham

6. Teacher hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old needs surgery; union says it's child's 3rd attack: "He actually ran and attacked and jumped on her with his whole body weight. She fell and hit her head, which caused the severe injury and other bodily injuries where she is going to need surgery."

(Courtesy: WSVN)

7. Man who received 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months: David Bennett, 57, died at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn't give an exact cause of death, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.

8. 'Fetty Jeff' arrested after police seize fentanyl, meth, mushrooms, guns in north Phoenix drug bust: According to court documents, the incident began as officers conducting a search warrant on a cellphone from an unrelated incident and found a text message from "Fetty Jeff."

Jeffrey Rabadi, 30, was arrested in connection to an extensive drug bust in north Phoenix, police said.

9. Man caught with more than 50 live reptiles under his clothes at San Diego border crossing: "Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border, said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. "In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US., without taking care for the health and safety of the animals."

Snakes in bags (left) and Horned lizards (right) found during a smuggling attempt at the San Diego border. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

10. 1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-10 at US 60 in Phoenix: A person is dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near the U.S. 60 in the Phoenix area. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened when a car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-10 crashed into a commercial vehicle at the U.S. 60. The man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene and identity hasn't been released.