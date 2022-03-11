Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 11-14

A few Phoenix-area freeways will see closures and restrictions this weekend for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Some good news for drivers - no major closures will be in effect, although some on-ramps will be closed.

Loop 101

Loop 101 Pima Freeway westbound will be narrowed to three lanes between State Route 51 and Cave Creek Road in the north Phoenix area from 10 p.m. Friday, March 11 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13 for pavement work.

Both the northbound SR 51 ramp and the Cave Creek Road on-ramp to Loop 101 westbound will be closed.

Alternate route: For SR 51 drivers, ADOT recommends exiting at Black Mountain Boulevard and taking Deer Valley Road west to 7th Street to get on Loop 101.

Additionally, the northbound State Route 51 ramp to Loop 101 eastbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday to remove a temporary barrier wall.

Alternate route: Drivers on SR 51 can exit at Union Hills Drive and head east to Tatum Boulevard to get on Loop 101.

I-10

The Miller Road underpass at Interstate 10 in Buckeye will be closed to all traffic from 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 14 to remove sections of a bridge.

Alternate route: The I-10 on and off-ramps at Miller Road will stay open. Drivers can take detour routes at Watson and Yuma roads, or use State Route 85 to take Broadway Road to access areas south of the freeway.

I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for a widening project.

