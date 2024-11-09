Firefighters extinguish dumpster fire at Phoenix strip mall early on Nov. 9

article

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a dumpster fire on Central and Highland Avenue on Nov. 9. The fire left a storage room at a nearby strip mall slightly damaged.



Around 5:00 a.m., firefighters were sent to the area of Central and Highland Avenue.

When they arrived, they noticed heavy smoke coming out of a dumpster.

Flames from the dumpster fire were beginning to extend onto the nearby strip mall.

Before the fire could spread, firefighters deployed hose lines and supply lines to extinguish the flames.

Ladder units were sent to the roof of the strip mall to ensure proper ventilation.

A storage room in the strip mall was damaged by the fire.

No people were injured in the incident.