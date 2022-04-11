Firefighters extinguish fire at Phoenix recycling plant

Firefighters have contained a fire that was burning at a recycling plant in Phoenix.

The fire was burning on April 11 near 29th Avenue and Lincoln. At one point, thick, black smoke could be seen in the sky around the Valley.

The Phoenix Fire Department says no injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A recycling plant fire burns in Phoenix on April 11.

