Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
10
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Firefighters extinguish fire at Phoenix recycling plant

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 11:30AM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Firefighters have contained a fire that was burning at a recycling plant in Phoenix.

The fire was burning on April 11 near 29th Avenue and Lincoln. At one point, thick, black smoke could be seen in the sky around the Valley.

The Phoenix Fire Department says no injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Image 1 of 2

A recycling plant fire burns in Phoenix on April 11.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters