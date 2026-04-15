Seen on TV: April 15

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Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Fat Ox BBQ Fest 2026

April 18

6900 E. Cave Creek Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

https://www.fatoxbbq.com/fatoxfest

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://phxart.org/

Studio Allongé

6895 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://studioallonge.com/

Texas Roadhouse

Live-streamed video