Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
9
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 PM MDT until TUE 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Wind Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Dripping Springs

Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves 1 injured, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 6:20AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves 1 injured, police say

PHOENIX - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a strip club in Phoenix that left one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on April 11 at The Vault near 40th Street and University Drive.

"This was an altercation between two adult males resulting in one receiving non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said. "The other male left before police arrived."

No further details have been released.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.