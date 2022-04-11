Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves 1 injured, police say
PHOENIX - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a strip club in Phoenix that left one person injured.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on April 11 at The Vault near 40th Street and University Drive.
"This was an altercation between two adult males resulting in one receiving non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said. "The other male left before police arrived."
No further details have been released.
More Arizona crime news
- Paradise Valley burglary suspect sought after by authorities
- 'I'm bleeding': Teen, child hurt following shooting in Phoenix, police say
- Fallen Salt River EMT, Globe firefighter remembered by community and former coach
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.