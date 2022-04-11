Shooting at Phoenix strip club leaves 1 injured, police say

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at a strip club in Phoenix that left one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on April 11 at The Vault near 40th Street and University Drive.

"This was an altercation between two adult males resulting in one receiving non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said. "The other male left before police arrived."

No further details have been released.

