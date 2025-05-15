Firefighters urge Arizonans to keep brush cleared from your home

The Brief Firefighters are urging residents to make sure their homes are safe from the threat of wildfires. They say devastating fires can happen in communities all across Arizona. They're saying to make sure you have all brush cleared at least five feet away from your home.



Fires like the Greer Fire can happen in communities all across Arizona.

That's why firefighters are taking action now to help people in the Valley protect their homes.

FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas spent the afternoon of May 15 with the Rural Metro Fire Department to get an inside look at the process.

What we know:

There are resources out there to make sure your home is ready in case of a fire.

The Rural Metro Fire Department began its Firewise Inspection program last year on the heels of the Diamond and Boulder View fires.

Department spokesperson, Shawn Gilleland, says managing your property and fuel sources are key to protecting your home against fires.

"We're going to start seeing more wildfires," he said. "There's probably no doubt about that, so there's urgency now."

He begins by walking the property with the homeowner, focusing on five feet away from the house, calling it the "home ignition zone."

"If you're out, and you're starting to do your prep work, and you're creating the five feet, 10 feet, 30 feet if you can, of the work around your property, if and when a fire comes around your property, you'll be prepared for it. You'll have a better chance of surviving yourself and also your property surviving a fire," Gilleland said.

Some tips to keep in mind: keep your landscape in good condition, trim tree branches to keep them six to 10 feet from the ground, never store flammable materials underneath decks or porches, and store your seat cushions inside when you're not using them.

What you can do:

This fire department says it did several fire inspections last year.

It's a free resource and more information about it can be found by clicking here.