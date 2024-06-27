Boulder View Fire: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning near Scottsdale

Evacuations have been ordered as crews battle a brush fire that is burning north of Scottsdale.

The Boulder View Fire sparked at around 3 p.m. on June 27 near the Boulder Heights community. The fire rapidly grew to an estimated 500 acres, nearly one hour after it had reportedly started.

As of June 28, 3,200 acres were burned. The fire is 0% contained.

Twenty-to-40-foot flames were reported in some areas of the fire. Officials believe the fire was human caused but said it is still under investigation.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Land Management, multiple aircraft were ordered to help contain the blaze along with 179 firefighters.

Sixty homes have been impacted by the fire.

"Engine crews are providing structure protection to homes within that area and hand crews are conducting firing operations to tie in the fire to nearby road systems," officials said.

The wildfire was burning in the direction of the Wildcat Fire that burned 14,000 acres near Bartlett Lake about one month ago.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Boulder View Fire (Tonto National Forest)

Evacuations

GO status for residents east of 136th Street, north of Dove Valley, and west and south of the Tonto National Forest Boundary.

SET status for 136th Street to Box Bar Road, Rio Verde Road to Dove Valley

Evacuation center

Cactus Shadows High School: 5802 E. Dove Valley Road, Scottsdale, AZ

Road closures

Cave Creek Road and Bartlett Dam Road were closed as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Map of the Boulder View Fire