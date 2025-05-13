Greer Fire forces evacuations in eastern Arizona

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An aerial view of the Greer Fire burning in eastern Arizona. (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The Brief Residents of Greer and South Fork have been ordered to evacuate amid a wildfire. The Greer Fire has burned 1,200 acres and multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed. An evacuation center has been set up at the Round Valley High School Dome in Eagar.



Some residents in eastern Arizona have been ordered to evacuate due to a new wildfire.

What we know:

Greer and South Fork residents in Apache County should evacuate their homes now, according to the Northeastern Arizona Public Information System.

The fire sparked on May 13 and has grown to 1,200 acres. Multiple structures have reportedly been destroyed.

Power has been temporarily shut off in the Greer area, Navopache Electric Cooperative said.

All evacuees can go to the Round Valley High School Dome, located at 555 N. Butler Street in Eagar. Those with RV's or large animals can go to the Round Valley Rodeo Grounds in Springerville.

State Route 260 is closed in both directions between mileposts 385 and 396 near Greer.

A map of where the Greer Fire is burning in eastern Arizona.

What we don't know:

It's unknown if anyone has been hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire is burning

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.