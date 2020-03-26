First responders have no choice but to be out in public during coronavirus pandemic

As COVID-19 continues to spread, many businesses across the U.S. have closed temporarily, and some people are quarantining themselves.

For first responders such as police officers, however, they have no choice but to be out in public, putting themselves at risk.

According to Phoenix Police officials, their officers are still on patrol, but they are taking on some extra precautions.

When Phoenix Police officials respond to a call nowadays, to go to it with more information. Their dispatchers are asking callers for more information, such as whether the caller has any flu-like symptoms, fever, or cough.

If the answer is yes, officers are alerted to take precautionary measures, such as wearing their personal protective wear, so that they can protect themselves.

Officers are also enforcing orders by Gov. Doug Ducey to close all bars and restaurants for dine-in. Police say they will give the restaurant a pamphlet, reinforcing the reasons why they can't remain open.

