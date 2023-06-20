Florida couple visiting Arizona searching for stolen dogs

A couple visiting Arizona from the East Coast is desperately looking for their pets.

"It's messed up," said Travis Hutchinson. "It's like stealing a child."

The couple said they treat their dogs like their children, even bringing all three with them on vacation to Phoenix. The dogs were reportedly stolen from a short-term rental condo near 12th Street and Dunlap in Phoenix.

According to the couple, they left the short-term rental for 40 minutes. When they returned, they discovered someone had broken into the back patio, broke the back door and took their three dogs, including Hutchinson's service animal.

Travis Hutchinson (Right)

"It's rough. I've had him for, like, five years," said Hutchinson. "[Their names are] Dexter, Da Vinci, and Athena."

The couple has plastered posters around the neighborhood and on social media, but so far, tips have not led them to their dogs. Meanwhile, officials with the short-term rental company say they are providing support and have been in touch with Hutchinson and the property's owner.

For now, however, the couple, who is visiting from Orlando, says they are desperately searching, and hoping and praying they get their animals back.

"I'm not leaving until I get my animals," said Hutchinson. No use leaving without my animals."

Anyone with information should call (704) 711-9033.