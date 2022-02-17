Florida firefighters rescue dog that had fallen into bay

A group of firefighters became heroes to one frightened pup in South Florida.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue said a woman was playing at a dog park with her pet on Tuesday when her dog got too close to the water's edge and fell into the bay.

She called for help and firefighters responded to the scene, using a roof ladder to go down into the water.

While the water by the seawall was somewhat shallow, the water level still came up to the frightened dog's neck.

One firefighter went down and rescued the pup, who appeared to gratefully cling to him as he brought her up the ladder to safety.

Once back on land, she vigorously shook the water off her coat as the firefighters praised her for being a "good girl."

"We're so happy to have been able to help," the fire department said.