Florida man uses drone to deliver toilet paper

A man from Florida devised an imaginative method of sending toilet paper to a neighbor on March 27 by delivering it using a drone.

In this footage, Tom Kane can be seen attaching rolls of toilet paper to a drone before flying them across a neighborhood lagoon and dropping them into a neighbor’s garden.

Kane told Storyful, “A friend had called me and asked if I had any extra toilet paper that I might spare. They were not able to get out of the house and were concerned about social distancing in the stores.”

He added, “Most of the stores around here are still sold out of toilet paper. So, I said to him I will try to rig up something with my drone, fly it to your house and make a drop of toilet paper. The idea worked perfectly.”

