Florida shooting leaves at least 2 dead, 18 injured during Halloween celebrations

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX News

Ybor City shooting leaves 2 dead, 18 injured

Tampa police responded to a shooting in Ybor City that left two people dead and 18 others injured. According to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw a fight between two groups led up to the tragic events. The shooting took place during a Halloween celebration.

A shooting in Tampa, Florida, killed at least two people and injured 18 more after a fight broke out between two groups on a street crowded with hundreds of people during Halloween celebrations early Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near a strip of bars and clubs in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters at the scene.

"It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups," Bercaw said. "And in this fight between two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way."

Video posted online shows people in Halloween costumes drinking and talking on the street when shots ring out, triggering a stampede. Some people topple over metal tables and take cover behind them. Video from the aftermath shows police officers treating several people lying wounded on the ground.

Tampa-shooting-2.jpg

The shooting happened on a street near bars and clubs Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood where revelers were celebrating Halloween. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

Some officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

Tampa-shooting.jpg

At least two people were killed and 18 more hospitalized with injuries, police said. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

No details on the conditions of the 18 hospitalized with injuries were immediately provided.

One suspect, only identified as a male, turned himself in to police, Bercaw said. Authorities believe that a second shooter was involved.

b26bc4e5-

It was unclear what led to the fight before the shooting. (FOX13 Tampa WTVT)

The circumstances that led to the fight remain under investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information or video of the shooting to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

