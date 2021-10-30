Florida social media star arrested; tells troopers he’s 'young, makes a lot of money and can do what he wants'

Troopers arrested TikTok personality Damaury Mikula, 18, on Friday after they say he ran a red light and led the Florida Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase of more than 100 miles per hour.

According to FHP, Mikula started doing a "burnout" and smoking the tires of a Dodge Challenger next to a patrol car stopped at the intersection of State Road 54 at Sunlake Blvd. in Pasco County around 10:30 a.m. Troopers say Mikula then ran a red light and sped off.

According to FHP, Mikula, who claims to make $400,000 to $500,000 via social media, did not pull over when the trooper activated his lights and siren and continued speeding as he pulled into a residential area off Ballantrae Blvd. near State Road 54.

The trooper identified Mikula as the car’s driver and went to his house. Mikula answered the door and was arrested. He told troopers the Dodge Challenger was parked in the garage and gave permission for the vehicle to be towed, according to FHP.

While en route to jail, and after being read his Miranda rights, troopers say Mikula told them he was the only person in the car and knew the trooper was trying to pull him over, but thought it would be OK to speed away if he got away with it.

Mikula told troopers, in his mind he is young, makes a lot of money, has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants. Troopers say he later admitted that was a foolish way of thinking and not a good way to live. Mikula added that he wanted to do something fun for three seconds and it cost him.

Troopers say Mikula also told them that his plan was to get onto the expressway to outrun the patrol vehicle, but thought he may get in more trouble.

Mikula was taken to the Pasco County Jail without incident.

