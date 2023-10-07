Forbes 400 richest Americans: See all the multi-billionaires who live in your state

Forbes has released its annual list of the 400 richest Americans, and for the second time in three years, former President Donald Trump did not make the cut.

According to Forbes, the former president’s $2.6 billion net worth is $300 million shy of the cutoff to be included in the Forbes 400 rankings. Trump, considered the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, lost $600 million in net worth over the past year, thanks in large part to his 90% stake in Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump steps out of court during a afternoon break on the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Trump’s stake in Truth Social, the social media site he opened to compete with X (formerly Twitter), went from an estimated value of $730 million down to less than $100 million.

Elon Musk topped the list for the second year in a row. Musk rose to No. 1 for the first time in 2022 with a net worth of $251 billion. Musk has co-founded six companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter) and Boring Company.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, arrives for the "AI Insight Forum" outside the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan made history this year, becoming the first athlete to make the Forbes 400 list. His long list of endorsements and ownership in the Charlotte Hornets pushed his net worth above $3 billion.

Which states have the most multibillionaires?

Not every state was represented in this year’s Forbes 400 list. The following states had no residents make the list of America’s richest: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia.

Michael Jordan made the Forbes 400 list for the first time this year. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Here’s how many of the top 400 are in each state:

Arizona - 7

Arkansas - 4

California - 15

Colorado - 4

Connecticut - 6

Florida - 15

Georgia - 10

Hawaii - 1

Idaho - 1

Illinois - 13

Indiana - 3

Iowa - 1

Kansas - 2

Kentucky - 1

Louisiana - 2

Maryland - 5

Massachusetts - 7

Michigan - 8

Mississippi - 2

Missouri - 5

Montana - 3

Nebraska - 1

Nevada - 8

New Hampshire - 1

New Jersey - 3

New York - 32

North Carolina - 3

Ohio - 2

Oklahoma - 5

Oregon - 1

Pennsylvania - 10

Rhode Island - 1

South Carolina - 1

Tennessee - 6

Texas - 45

US Virgin Islands - 1

Utah - 1

Virginia - 5

Washington - 8

Wisconsin - 7

Wyoming - 3

Click here to see the full list. Filter your results by state to see the richest people in your state.