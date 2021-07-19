Ford recalls more than 800,000 vehicles due to issues that can increase crash or fire risks

article

A number of Ford vehicle models are under recall due to issues that can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford F-350

According to a statement from the Ford website that was published on July 16, about 34,939 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 67-liter engine and single rear wheel axle are being recalled, due to a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue.

"Affected vehicles may experience rear driveline disconnection. Customers may experience vibration and/or shaking while driving at highway speeds, and/or shuddering upon acceleration. In the event of a disconnected driveshaft, customers may experience loss of motive power while driving or loss of transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied, increasing the risk of a crash," read a portion of the statement.

Ford officials say of all the trucks being recalled, 34,855 of them are in North America. Owners will be notified starting the week of August 16.

"Dealers will inspect rear axle to determine if deformation is present. If the axle is deformed, the axle housing will be replaced. If axle is not deformed, the dealer will perform a weld repair on the spring seats," read a portion of the statement.

Ford Explorer

There are about 774,696 2013-2017 Ford Explorers that are being recalled, due to a issue related to a seized cross-axis ball joint. According to the statement, a seized cross-axis ball joint may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

"Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," read a portion of the statement.

About 676,152 of the Explorers affected were sold in North America, and the company is aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition, officials said.

"In the U.S., the affected vehicles are located in high-corrosion states as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or in regions with a combination of cold winter weather with relative high humidity and substantial road salt use," read a portion of the statement.

Owners will be notified starting the week of August 23.

"Dealers will inspect the cross-axis ball joint, replace the cross-axis ball joint/knuckle as necessary, and replace the toe links with a revised design part," read a portion of the statement.

For cars not sold or registered in corrosion states, Ford officials say the company is providing a "customer satisfaction program."

Lincoln Aviator

Company officials say there are about 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines that are being recalled, due to potentially improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses that allows for contact with the A/C compressor pulley.

"Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive (B+) circuit, resulting in a short circuit and potential fire," read a portion of the statement. Company officials say they are not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this issue.

Of the vehicles being recalled, 36,258 of them are in North America. Owners will be notified starting on the week of July 30. Various remedies will be undertaken, depending on the situation.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news: