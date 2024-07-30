Former Arizona swim coach accused of voyeurism

A former Valley swim coach has been arrested for alleged voyeurism.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 41-year-old David Laudati was arrested in Connecticut on July 29.

Laudati was indicted by a grand jury and is accused of 11 counts of voyeurism and eight counts of attempted voyeurism. He is awaiting extradition to Maricopa County.

David Laudati

Authorities say the allegations stem from when Laudati was coaching at Millennium High School in Goodyear.

Laudati was named "Swim Coach of the Year" in 2022.

The Agua Fria Union High School District says Laudati was suspended upon learning of the police investigation. His employment was subsequently terminated.

Laudati allegedly recorded teenagers undressing

Police say their investigation into Laudati began on Sept. 9, 2023, when a parent reported that their teenage daughter was changing clothes after swim practice at a Buckeye facility when she spotted a cell phone in the restroom. It was the same facility where Laudati had just finished coaching the Arizona Dolphins swim team.

"The teen found the cell phone inside a mesh pocket on Laudati’s backpack which was left on top of a changing table," Buckeye Police said. "The phone screen was reportedly on and displaying what the camera was capturing."

Two days later, police served a search warrant at Laudati's Goodyear home, seizing his cell phone and electronic devices.

Investigators say they found several photos of teenage girls partially undressed or nude on Laudati's electronics.

Police say three teenage victims have been identified.

"Buckeye police applaud the courageous teen and her family who made the initial report, launching a months-long investigation," the department said. "From there, detectives worked to gather evidence to get justice for her and other victims. We thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in apprehending the offender."

Map of Millenium High School