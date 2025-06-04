Former Interim Phoenix Police Chief named as next U.S. Capitol Police Chief

The Brief Former Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan will be sworn in as the next U.S. Capitol Police Chief on June 30. He was most recently in Phoenix as the police department's interim chief as it underwent a DOJ investigation.



Former Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan has been named as the next U.S. Capitol Police Chief.

What we know:

"With over 30 years of law enforcement experience across three major U.S. cities, Michael Sullivan has focused on increasing transparency, improving departmental efficiency, and fostering strong relationships between officers, elected officials, and the community," U.S. Capitol Police said on June 4.

Sullivan began his law enforcement career with the Louisville Division of Police in Kentucky, which became the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was then recruited by the Baltimore Police Department.

He served several roles within those departments, such as deputy chief and deputy commissioner.

Eventually, from 2022 to 2025, he came to Phoenix to serve as the interim chief as the Dept. of Justice investigated the department.

"The Board is confident in Chief Sullivan’s experience, leadership, and approach in protecting the Congress as an institution to ensure the legislative process is unimpeded. The Congressional Community is fortunate to have a seasoned professional who will lead with integrity, ensure accountability, and draw on his experience in providing a safe and secure environment for Members of Congress, staff, and visitors. He will implement a strategic approach to optimize the Department’s resources and staffing, ensuring the USCP continues to uphold its mission with the utmost professionalism," U.S. Capitol Police said.

What's next:

Sullivan will be sworn in on June 30, 2025.

What you can do:

