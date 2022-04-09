Former Washington Commanders QB Dwayne Haskins dead at 24

Dwayne Haskins Jr., a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who was formerly drafted by the Washington Commanders has died, according to reports.

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: Washington Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) laughs with teammates following the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins on December 22, 2019 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Nicole Expand

ESPN's senior NFL insider, Adam Schefter, reports that Haskins passed away Saturday morning after a vehicle accident in Florida, per his agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders confirmed the news Saturday.

Schefter reports that Haskins was in South Florida training with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs.

Dwayne Haskins was a standout quarterback at Ohio State University, whose talents led him to being drafted by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 draft.

He spent two years with the franchise, before signing with the Pittsburg Steelers in 2021.

Before his time in the national spotlight, Haskins attended high school at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. He graduated from the school in 2016.

In response to the news, the owners and head coach of the Washington Commanders both released statements expressing their devastation about the tragedy.

Co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released a statement on Twitter, reading in part:

"We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement."

Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera, also issued a statement on Twitter. It reads in part:

"I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr. Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words."

The Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that Haskins was currently signed to, also released a statement via head coach Mike Tomlin.

Fox 5 has reached out to the Bullis School for comment, but have not heard back.

Dwayne Haskins was 24 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates.