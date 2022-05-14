Four hospitalized, including young girl, in I-10 crash in Phoenix

A young girl and three adults are in the hospital after a box truck rolled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Friday.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street.

A 9-year-old girl and a man in his 50s were hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, a man and woman, were hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities did not say what might have caused the crash.

