Expand / Collapse search

Four hospitalized, including young girl, in I-10 crash in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Rollover crash sends young girl, 3 others to the hospital

The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the I-10 in Downtown Phoenix, and involved a box truck and three cars.

PHOENIX - A young girl and three adults are in the hospital after a box truck rolled over on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Friday.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 16th Street.

A 9-year-old girl and a man in his 50s were hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims, a man and woman, were hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities did not say what might have caused the crash.

More Arizona headlines