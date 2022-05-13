Woman killed in crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a crash near 16th Street and Riverview Drive on Friday morning, Phoenix police confirmed.
The crash reportedly involved a sedan and a van, but no details were released about what caused the collision just west of Sky Harbor Airport.
One woman died from her injuries at the scene, and a man was hospitalized as a precaution.
16th Street is restricted between University and Elwood Drive while authorities investigate.
No names were released.
