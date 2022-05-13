Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for May 13-16

Drivers should plan ahead this weekend as a number of closures and restrictions will go into effect across Phoenix-area freeways for repairs and improvement projects.

US 60

US 60 will continue to be shut down in both directions in Tempe as crews repair pavement damaged by a water main break last weekend.

The eastbound lanes are closed between I-10 and McClintock Drive, while the westbound lanes are closed between Loop 101 and McClintock.

The SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive and the I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road have also been closed for repair.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

Alternate routes

If heading east:

Those north of US 60 can use Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to Loop 101 southbound

Those south of US 60 can use Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound

If heading west, drivers will be detoured to either northbound or southbound Loop 101.

Those on northbound Loop 101 can head to Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to reach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix

Those on southbound Loop 101 take Loop 202 Santan westbound to reach I-10 near Chandler

-

Meanwhile, in east Mesa, both directions of US 60 near the "SuperRedTan" Loop 202 interchange will be closed for pavement work.

The eastbound lanes will be shut down between Ironwood Drive and Loop 202 starting 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, while the westbound lanes will be closed between Loop 202 and Meridian Road from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Alternate routes

Drivers can try taking Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Main Street to get around the closure.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will once again be closed in west Phoenix between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 from 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 16.

The northbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 WB will be shut down along with the on-ramp at 67th Avenue.

Alternate routes

ADOT advises taking local streets like McDowell or Buckeye Roads to get around.

-

The eastbound lanes will be restricted to three lanes between 24th Street and 48th Street from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13 to 4 a.m. Monday to install a light pole.

-

In the Tempe area, the eastbound lanes will be narrowed to three lanes between Elliot and Warner starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday for barrier work.

The eastbound on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed along with the off-ramp at Warner Road.

Additionally, the off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

-

In Buckeye, the eastbound lanes of the freeway will be narrowed to one lane between Miller Road and Verrado Way from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday as part of an ongoing widening project.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

