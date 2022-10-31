4 LAX workers hospitalized following carbon dioxide leak

Four construction workers are hospitalized after a carbon dioxide leak at Los Angeles International Airport Monday.

In a statement, officials said the gas leak originated in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area. The terminal was evacuated, with travelers being redirected to Terminal 7 for screening.

Around 10 a.m. officials gave the all clear for Terminal 8 and said the building has reopened to travelers. A ground stop ordered earlier this morning for arriving flights at LAX has since been lifted.

All four people - three men and a woman - exposed to the carbon dioxide were independent contractors working in or near the utility room, officials said.

One worker in his 50s who was first listed in grave condition was found without a pulse and not breathing inside the utility room. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. All are expected to recover, officials said.

Due to the ongoing situation, United Airlines officials said they will be consolidating operations at LAX to Terminal 7, and they are currently reaching out to affected travelers with new gate and departure information.

All travelers are advised to contact specific airlines for updated flight information.

Terminal 8 is the only facility impacted by this hazmat situation. All other flights and terminals are under normal operations, LAX said.