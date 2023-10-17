Freak accident claims the life of South Carolina man after he becomes entangled in tractor

article

A 76-year-old South Carolina man has died after becoming "entangled" in his tractor during an accident, officials say.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says Gary Moss was discovered by his wife Monday afternoon at their home near Blacksburg after she went outside to look for him, according to The State newspaper.

"Moss was mowing grass on his property with his tractor ... when he drove down an embankment and was ejected," Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler reportedly said in a press release, noting that Moss was towing a landscaping attachment.

"The tractor continued toward Moss trapping him between it and the Bush Hog attachment," he added, according to The State. "Moss’ wife found her husband entangled in the Ford 1620 tractor and called 9-1-1 for help."

The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday from Fox News Digital.

The Ford 1620 tractor can weigh up to 2,352 pounds, according to the website Tractordata.com.

Fowler said an autopsy has now been scheduled to determine Moss’ cause of death.

Blacksburg is a town west of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In mid-August, a Pennsylvania woman died in a "freak accident" while watching a tractor pull at a county fair, officials said.

An "equipment malfunction" on a tractor caused an exhaust wheel to dislodge and eject from the vehicle, striking Brandy Horner as she sat in the stands, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Off-duty medical personnel attempted to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. She was 33.

The incident happened during the Union County West End Fair in Laurelton, Pennsylvania. Police said there is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity in their investigation.

"It was a freak accident," fair President Dennis Boop told PennLive.com.

The tractor pull event was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," but the rest of the fair continued as planned.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.