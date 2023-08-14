Expand / Collapse search

Free Narcan kits available at Phoenix libraries

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Opioid Epidemic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Starting Aug. 14, the city of Phoenix will be making sure everyone has access to Narcan, a life-saving tool that will be available for free at all of its libraries.

More emergency crews are now being trained in using and equipped with Narcan, which can reverse overdoses from opioids and fentanyl.

Phoenix libraries giving out free Narcan kits

Starting Aug. 14, the city of Phoenix will be making sure everyone has access to Narcan, a life-saving tool that will be available for free at all of its libraries. FOX 10s Danielle Miller reports.

Phoenix says over the past decade, opioid overdoses have been on the rise and just last year, 991 people died of an overdose in the city, which accounted for more than half of all overdose deaths in Maricopa County.

The free kits will contain two doses of Narcan nasal spray, a pair of gloves, and a pamphlet with information on overdose symptoms and instructions.

Featured

How to get Narcan in Arizona: What it's for, and how to use it
article

How to get Narcan in Arizona: What it's for, and how to use it

Here's how Arizona residents can get access to naloxone, or Narcan, if they see signs of an opioid overdose.

On Monday morning, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and firefighters will officially roll out the new program.