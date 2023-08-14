Free Narcan kits available at Phoenix libraries

Starting Aug. 14, the city of Phoenix will be making sure everyone has access to Narcan, a life-saving tool that will be available for free at all of its libraries.

More emergency crews are now being trained in using and equipped with Narcan, which can reverse overdoses from opioids and fentanyl.

Phoenix says over the past decade, opioid overdoses have been on the rise and just last year, 991 people died of an overdose in the city, which accounted for more than half of all overdose deaths in Maricopa County.

The free kits will contain two doses of Narcan nasal spray, a pair of gloves, and a pamphlet with information on overdose symptoms and instructions.

On Monday morning, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and firefighters will officially roll out the new program.