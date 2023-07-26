Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

French's launches mustard-flavored Skittles: Here's how to score a bag

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations
MKC___Frenchs_Hero_Bottle___New_Mustard_Skittle.jpg article

Credit: Frenchs

French’s has cut the mustard with its latest tangy offering: The company has teamed up with Skittles to release mustard-flavored candy in honor of National Mustard Day Aug. 5.

According to McCormick, the brand that makes French’s, the mustard Skittles will be given away for free online while supplies last. They’ll also be handed out at in-person popup events in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and New York.

READ MORE: Wendy’s Frosty Cream Cold Brew arrives just in time for summer

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company.

How to get a bag of mustard Skittles

1_Frenchs_230609_5_MustardEmerge_FINAL_544_STILL_230623.jpg

Credit: French's

To snag a bag, you can visit frenchs.com/mustardskittles through Aug. 5 and enter your information for a chance to win. You can also score the limited edition Skittles by visiting one of the following popups:

READ MORE: New 'Girl Dinner' menu at Popeyes based on viral TikTok trend

  • Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11AM-3PM675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344
  • Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11AM-3PM825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
  • Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Park from 11AM–3PM555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036