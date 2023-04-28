Fun events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: April 28-30

Need plans this weekend? Check out Cirque Italia, Draft Weekend Country Concert, the Arizona Super Show and more happening in the Phoenix area.

Chandler

Cirque Italia

"Cirque Italia presents "Spectacular productions." CIRQUE ITALIA reflects a unique attribute under our tents, as the show features many custom designed elements that travels from city to city. Cirque Italia has designed for two traveling water shows - Silver Unit and Gold Unit - a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience with every move."

April 27-May 7

$40+

Phoenix Premium Outlets

Pedal Haus Brewery's 7th Anniversary

"Pedal Haus Brewery is celebrating its 7th anniversary next Sat. April 29. – There’s fun and a good cause! Guests will have the chance to win a range of prizes by purchasing custom scratch-off tickets. $5 for one or $20 for five tickets. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to Almost There Rescue, a local dog nonprofit that helps save pregnant dogs and care for their puppies."

April 29

12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

All 3 Pedal Haus Brewery locations in Chandler, Phoenix and Tempe

Glendale

Draft Weekend Country Concert

"Country music superstar Russell Dickerson is set to headline the second annual Draft Weekend Country Concert with special guest Lauren Alaina on Saturday, April 29 on The Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The one-day event will feature great country music, signature local food and activities for all ages, and will take place following the Arizona Cardinals Draft Party earlier that week."

April 29

Opening act starts at 6:30 p.m.

$40+

Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Super Show

"The event will feature premier custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars, and special interest exhibitors from across the western United States and beyond. The car show will highlight American classics and customs alike, while showcasing dazzling paints, interiors, and customized modifications that embody American culture through vehicles."

April 29

12 p.m.

$7+

State Farm Stadium

Mesa

Chicago West Fest

"The outdoor festival will feature everything Chicago including tribute bands Survivor the Cheap Trick Experience Tribute, "Chicago Uncorked" Dance Cover Band, Bluesman Mike and the Blues Review, and much more.

There will be plenty of Chicagoan culture, food tents and trucks, arts & crafts booths, vendors, sports memorabilia, neighborhood pavilions with Chicago style ethnic foods, youth art exhibits, chalk artists, a Chicago graffiti artist, a vintage car show, sports dignitaries like Jim McMahon and Bill Melton, a high school drumline, and other live entertainment throughout the weekend."

April 30

1:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

$22-$26

Riverview Park

Salt River Tubing

"A tubing trip down the Salt River in Arizona is a fun and relaxing way to spend a summer day. The Salt River is a gentle, meandering waterway that winds its way through the scenic Tonto National Forest. The water is usually cool and clear, providing a refreshing respite from the hot desert sun."

Starts April 29

$18-$35

9200 N Bush Hwy, Mesa, AZ 85215

Phoenix

Día del Niño

"Join us for a wild and wonderful celebration of children, animals and Hispanic culture at one of our biggest events!

Día del Niño is back featuring a variety of family-friendly entertainment and activities all with a festive Latin flair!"

April 30

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Phoenix Zoo

Dinosaurs in the Desert

"They’re baaack! And this time… they’ve brought friends… Journey back in time at the Phoenix Zoo! Immerse yourself in a world where colossal dinosaurs and other ancient beasts dominate the landscape in this not-to-be missed prehistoric experience. All new creatures include Giganotosaurus, saber-toothed cat, sea scorpion, terror bird and more."

Until April 30

Free for members; included with general admission

Phoenix Zoo

Healthy Kids Day

"Saturday April 29 is Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. For over 30 years, YMCAs across the country have hosted free community events aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond.



As part of this, Valley of The Sun YMCA will be hosting fun-filled FREE community events from 9 am - 12 pm at all Valley locations, complete with activities and vendors."

April 29

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free

YMCAs across the Valley

Scottsdale

Scottsdale Jazz Festival

"Beautifully designed, the Scottdale Civic Center’s three stages are the perfect venue to fully absorb the sounds of world-famous jazz and fusion artists coming to this year’s Scottsdale Jazz Festival.

Great world cuisine and beverages are available through a host of top-shelf world and regional food vendors. So, whatever drink and fare fits your fancy – from Italy, to London, to New Orleans, to Japan – you should be able to find it."

April 29-30

$50+

Scottsdale Civic Center

