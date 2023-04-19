Salt River Tubing: What to expect as popular recreation activity is under new ownership

Salt River Tubing opens for the season in just over a week, and the popular recreation activity in the far east Valley is under new ownership.

Visitors this year can expect several new upgrades.

"I grew up in the area, I always had a passion for the lake and the river and spent a lot of time out there volunteering, and just always had an interest in it, thought it really complimented my other business," said new owner Billy Jinks.

As the new owner, Jinks has a lot of new plans.

"This year we've implemented, we have new buses coming on board – higher capacity," he said. "We've implemented new technology – we have booking software so you can make a reservation ahead of time – fast passes. Instead of taking your tube up to the top, we're gonna have them already ready at the top, so you just hop on a bus, get your tube and hit the water."

It's $25 for a tube and a bus ride. If you want just a bus ride, that's $18.

"We're kind of hoping to attract and work more with the other people that are out there like the kayakers and the paddleboarders and offer them another option to get up to the top, avoid parking and extra fees like that," Jinks said.

The original owners say they are happy in their retirement and are excited to be moving into a new adventure.

Opening day for Salt River Tubing is April 29 and you can already book a reservation online at https://www.saltrivertubing.com/.

