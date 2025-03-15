Future of Scottsdale Farmers Market in jeopardy

The Brief The long-running Scottsdale Farmers Market hits a snag as the city if moving it to make way for a parking lot. Some farmers and shoppers don't like the idea of being replanted. $15 million in taxpayer dollars was approved under the previous council, but Mayor Lisa Borowsky hoped to find more parking in a different place.



Right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this is one of the largest farmers' markets in the Valley. Some vendors have been here for decades, but that might not be the case anymore as the city has approved a three-story parking garage.

The weekend hot spot bustling with tourists and locals in a historic part of town will soon be cement, leaving vendors and shoppers confused and upset.

"Everyone knows, you cannot hang out with Jenny on a Saturday. I'm at the market," said Jennifer "Jenny" Rizzo, CEO of E.

"No, I don't stand behind it. Not a parking garage. No, I'm going to park myself here," said Jessica Sachs, who is against the parking garage.

Nadine Hart says, "It would take away the character of Old Town. It's really upsetting."

The backstory:

"This takes us two steps back at minimum.. a monolithic structure at the center of our center piece of our Old Town, that we're not ever going to see go away and there will be nothing to do about it once this is done," she said.

A vote of 6 to 1 moved the project forward.

Farmers to small business owners feel left in the dark.

What they're saying:

"This is their bread and butter. They live to be here," said Sachs.

"For about 17 years now.. it's been one of the top farmers' markets in the state," said Ken Kunes, co-founder of Carol's Delectables.

"I make my own pastry, I make everything. That's why I like this market, which is very high quality," said Flavor of France's Stephane Muller.

Rizzo added, "We work all week to make our products. This is kind of like our storefronts. Now we’re going to have to find a way to get customers from all over the country to find us again."

The market's current home is a hub for surrounding businesses.

"People coming to this market. We help the retailers because people go over and shop," said Noble Bread's Jackie Kerrigan.

They say it's more than a market, but a sense of community.

"My family knows that. Oh, she's going to her happy place, and she comes home happy," said Hart.

"They see each other, and they swap recipes, and they just have a good time," said Mary Keegan of McClendon Farms and Old Town Scottsdale Market Manager.

Kerrigan says, "The serious shoppers are here by 7:15, and we open at 8."

A lot of these shoppers are dedicated to their vendors. Places like Noble Bread are sold out in the first couple of hours.

Vendors:

