GCU's nonprofit status reaffirmed by IRS

article

The Brief Following a four-year audit, GCU's status as a nonprofit institution was reaffirmed by the IRS. The decision comes after the Department of Education rescinded a record $37.7 million fine against GCU.



Grand Canyon University says the Internal Revenue Service reaffirmed the school's status as a nonprofit institution following a four-year audit.

What they're saying:

According to GCU, the IRS concluded the university was "operating within the parameters of a 501(c)(3) entity" after reviewing thousands of documents, visiting the school and interviewing school officials.

"We greatly appreciate the comprehensive and thoughtful process in which the IRS re-examined the structures of our operations," GCU President Brian Mueller said in a statement. "It was a very detailed and cooperative process to ensure we check all the boxes required of a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entity. We also appreciate the fact that the IRS was willing to do a site visit to conduct interviews and we welcomed the opportunity to demonstrate firsthand the significant impact GCU is making – both on our campus and in the surrounding community – as an Arizona nonprofit institution."

The IRS' decision comes after the U.S. Department of Education rescinded a record $37.7 million fine against the university.

The backstory:

The DOE justified the fine by claiming the university used deceptive advertising practices to trick students into thinking the cost of a doctoral degree would be less than the actual cost.

The fine was levied on Oct. 31 after an investigation found 78% of graduates paid an additional $10,000 to complete their graduate programs.

Dig deeper:

When the fine was levied, Mueller called the actions "ridiculous" and questioned if the school was targeted because it is the nation's second-largest Christian university. At the time, Liberty University was being threatened with a similar fine.

"It’s interesting, isn’t it, that the two largest Christian universities in the country, this one and Liberty University, are both being fined almost the identical amount at almost the identical time?" he said. "Now is there a cause and effect there? I don’t know. But it’s a fact," he said.