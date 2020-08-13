Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 3:30 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Georgia deputy hit by shotgun blast during 'ambush' released from hospital

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Deputy Justyn Weaver was welcomed back home by his law enforcement family Thursday, the sheriff's office announced on its official Facebook page (Lamar County Sheriff's Office).

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. - A Lamar County Sheriff's deputy who was "ambushed" in his cruiser has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Justyn Weaver was welcomed back home by his law enforcement family Thursday, the sheriff's office announced on its official Facebook page.

"Thank you for all of the prayers and support. He will still have to endure physical therapy. We are glad to have our hero Justyn Weaver back and in one piece!," the post read in part.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White told FOX 5 that Weaver suffered injuries to his face and arm after being hit by a "shotgun blast" over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Weaver was responding to a "suspicious person" call. While he was in his car, authorities said a suspect fired a shotgun multiple times into his vehicle, striking the deputy.

The alleged shooter, who authorities identified as Donald Gordy, immediately fled the scene, resulting in a multi-state manhunt. Gordy, 38, was arrested in Alabama and was to be transferred to Georgia and face aggravated assault charges.

Weaver will have to undergo physical therapy for his injuries, but is in good spirits, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.