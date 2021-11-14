Georgia McDonald's employee says 6,400-item order cost more than $7,000

Sometimes, there's no telling what to expect when you come to work.

An employee for a McDonald's in Perry, Georgia, said she was first skeptical when someone called to order 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDoubles and 3,200 cookies in four hours.

On TikTok, Brittani Curtis shows countless boxes containing all of the items.

She said the restaurant found out they were preparing the massive order for a local prison.

In the comments, the poster said the order cost more than $7,000.

"No lie, ya girl is TIRED," she wrote in the description of the video.

