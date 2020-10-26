Get ready to 'fall back' this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
15
High Wind Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MDT until TUE 10:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Get ready to 'fall back' this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
U.S.
FOX 13 News
article

((Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images))

Whether you like it or not, you're going to get one extra hour of 2020 this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, which means we'll "fall back" an hour. Most electronic devices automatically adjust but some clocks will have to manually be changed.

Florida's legislature voted to enact year-round Daylight Saving Time –eliminating the biannual time changes permanently – the move requires congressional approval.

Last month, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott filed legislation that would keep the U.S. on Daylight Saving Time through November of 2021, arguing it would provide "stability" for families amid the disruptions of COVID-19.

“Keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said in a press release announcing the legislation. “More daylight in the after-school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year.”

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Daylight Saving Time lasts 238 days, which is about 65% of the year. The time change was formally introduced to the United States in 1918.

Most of the country follows daylight saving time, but Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona (with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation) do not.