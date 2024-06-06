GiaGinette Brown: Second arrest made in teen's west Phoenix murder

article

A second person has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a teenager in west Phoenix.

Last September, 15-year-old GiaGinette Brown was shot near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Phoenix Police said she was in her bed when gunshots hit her home.

In January, Isaac Orozco, 17, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He has since been indicted on felony charges, including second-degree murder.

On June 6, police said a 16-year-old has also been arrested for Brown's murder. The teen was booked into a juvenile corrections center.

"At this time, Homicide investigators believe that there are others involved in this shooting," Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 481-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened