Gila River Hotels and Casinos hosting job fair on July 13

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Jobs & Unemployment
FOX 10 Phoenix
now hiring article

PHOENIX - Gila River Hotels and Casinos will be hosting a job fair on July 13.

The job fair will be at 5710 W. North Loop Rd in Chandler from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Shelde building for several positions at Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva.

Jobs are being offered in departments including food & beverage, hotel operations, facilities, housekeeping, corporate marketing, corporate finance, casino marketing and casino games.

All applicants must be 18 years or older and pass a full background check to be certified/licensed prior to employment. 



 

