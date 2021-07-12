Gila River Hotels and Casinos hosting job fair on July 13
article
PHOENIX - Gila River Hotels and Casinos will be hosting a job fair on July 13.
The job fair will be at 5710 W. North Loop Rd in Chandler from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Shelde building for several positions at Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte and Vee Quiva.
Jobs are being offered in departments including food & beverage, hotel operations, facilities, housekeeping, corporate marketing, corporate finance, casino marketing and casino games.
All applicants must be 18 years or older and pass a full background check to be certified/licensed prior to employment.
