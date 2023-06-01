Gilbert massage therapist accused of sex crimes

A man working as a massage therapist in Gilbert has been arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes.

According to police, Raul Perez Ochoa was arrested on May 30 for alleged sexual offenses committed by him while working as a massage therapist.

"Ochoa is believed to have worked at massage therapy establishments and as a freelance massage therapist in the East Valley," police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone in Gilbert who may be a victim of Ochoa to come forward and contact them at 480-503-6500.