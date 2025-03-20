Glendale 'Firework Felon' indicted on 22 counts for lobbing explosive at police

article

A man was indicted on 22 counts of Aggravated Assault for allegedly throwing fireworks at Glendale Police during a protest on Feb. 2.

Joseph Lopez, 17, was charged with one count for each officer that was injured in the incident.

The backstory:

The protest took place at the intersection of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police arrived to try and disperse the crowd after it was declared an unlawful assembly.

As police arrived to break up the crowd, the firework was lobbed at a group of officers, causing injuries from burns to hearing damage to 22 people.

What they're saying:

"When an officer is assaulted, it’s not just an attack on them, it’s an attack on the safety of our communities," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "I will not tolerate anyone treating law enforcement as targets or endangering their lives."

What's next:

Lopez is held on a $100,000 secured bond. In order to be released from custody, he must pay 10% of that amount.