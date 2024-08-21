Glendale Police announce organized theft ring arrests during news conference

Officials with the Glendale Police Department held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a number of arrests that are linked to an organized theft ring.

During a news conference, Officer Moroni Mendez with Glendale Police said the department knows of "multiple thefts, multiple burglaries committed by a group of teenagers."

"It happened between June of this year, all the way up until August," said Officer Mendez. "Approximately 46 cases are known between Glendale and Phoenix Police Departments."

On the department's Facebook page, officials allege the suspects used stolen garage door openers to enter homes while people inside were asleep. In at least one of the incidents, the teens were captured on surveillance video.

"Usually, we either just go front door hopping, try to see whose doors were unlocked, or we obtain garage openers," said one of the suspects in the case, in a portion of an interrogation video that was posted by Glendale Police on their Facebook page. The suspect's face was blurred out in the video. "Most people have it in their car. On their sunroof visor."

In the video, when investigators asked one of the suspects what would happen if a car's door was locked, the suspect replied "break the window."

Other surveillance video released by Glendale Police show the suspects wandering inside the home.

"The teens would wander the home for items to steal while the homeowner was asleep," read an on-video caption.

Eventually, police say multiple search warrants were served, and one of the suspects was arrested as they were returning home during the serving of a search warrant.

The suspects were identified by Glendale Police as a 14-year-old girl, two 15-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl.