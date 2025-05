The Brief Glendale Police will hold a news conference on May 30 where they will provide updates on a recent case. PD did not provide details but said the case "has received significant media and public attention." The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.



The Glendale Police Department is holding a news conference on May 30 where they will "discuss developments in a major case."

What they're saying:

Police did not provide any other details but said it "has received significant media and public attention."

What you can do:

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.