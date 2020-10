article

Shirley “Sherry” Caires, 74, from Glendale was found safe after going missing on Monday, Oct. 26, says the police department.

Caires has dementia and was last seen walking her small black dog named George around 4 p.m. near Cactus Road and 63rd Avenue.

Peoria Police notified Glendale Police that she and her dog were found safe Monday night.