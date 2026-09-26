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from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
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from SUN 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim
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from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Globe remembers deadly flood; court system hit by cyberattack; 'chop shop' bust | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 26, 2026 5:55 PM MST
Published September 26, 2026 5:55 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a flood memorial, to court system cyberattacks, and a Wickenburg chop shop bust, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, September 26, 2026. 

1. One year later: Globe reflects on devastating 2025 floods

City of Globe hosts ceremony one year after deadly flash floods
City of Globe hosts ceremony one year after deadly flash floods

City of Globe hosts ceremony one year after deadly flash floods

September 26 marks one year since the historic and deadly flash floods ripped through parts of Gila County. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more on the ceremony to honor the lives lost, and the strength of the Globe community.  

2. Top YouTube video this week: Arizona man attacks son-in-law's killer in court

3. FBI investigating Arizona court cyberattack

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Arizona court system targeted in cyberattack compromising personal records
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Arizona court system targeted in cyberattack compromising personal records

The FBI is investigating a cyberattack targeting the Arizona court system that may have compromised personally identifiable information belonging to residents.

4. ICYMI on FOX 10 Talks: Water rescue tragedy, Nor'Easter Hits

5. ‘Chop shop’ bust in Wickenburg

Featured

Elderly couple arrested for running chop shop in Wickenburg, police say
article

Elderly couple arrested for running chop shop in Wickenburg, police say

Wickenburg police arrested an elderly couple in Whispering Ranch after finding a buried car, undrivable vehicles, and car parts during a month-long investigation into an alleged chop shop operation.

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