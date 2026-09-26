Globe remembers deadly flood; court system hit by cyberattack; 'chop shop' bust | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a flood memorial, to court system cyberattacks, and a Wickenburg chop shop bust, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, September 26, 2026.
1. One year later: Globe reflects on devastating 2025 floods
2. Top YouTube video this week: Arizona man attacks son-in-law's killer in court
3. FBI investigating Arizona court cyberattack
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4. ICYMI on FOX 10 Talks: Water rescue tragedy, Nor'Easter Hits
5. ‘Chop shop’ bust in Wickenburg
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