Go on a home safari: Zoos, aquariums offer live streams of animals online

Zoos and aquariums across the country may not be open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of the animals can be viewed online via live stream. Take a peek at what some of the institutions are offering online:

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Each day, this Ohio zoo hosts a home safari on Facebook Live at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT where one of the zoo’s creatures receives their own personal close-up. Each live session also provides a fun activity for kids to do at home.

And if you’re craving more animal content in between the live streams, the zoo also offers a plethora of videos featuring its mammal stars, like Fiona the Hippo.



Detroit Zoo

Viewers can catch a live glimpse of the zoo’s penguins, otters, snow monkeys and falcons. The zoo also offers educational animal videos on its website and YouTube page.

Georgia Aquarium

Visitors to this Atlanta-based aquarium’s website can peruse a selection of live webcams that give an up-close look at the institution’s collection of underwater puffins, beluga whales, southern sea otters and more.



The Houston Zoo

Here’s a live feed for your inner insect-lover. Not only does this zoo offer streams of its rhinos and gorillas, but also provides a live feed of its resident leafcutter ants.



Monterey Bay Aquarium

This California aquarium offers free, live YouTube streams of its jellyfish, sharks, African penguins and aviary section.



Live streams are also available on the aquarium’s Facebook page, which also includes a robust selection of other informative and mesmerizing aquatic video content.

The National Aquarium

A colorful collection of fish and corals can be spotted with this Baltimore aquarium’s live feed, available during business hours. The National Aquarium also offers an extensive collection of educational videos on its Facebook page.



San Diego Zoo Live cams

You don’t need to be anywhere near the famed Southern California zoo to get a live, close-up glimpse of its lovable polar bears, apes, elephants, koalas and giraffes. If the birds and mammals are taking a nighttime breather, you can also check out some greatest hits footage of the zoo’s panda cam.





Shedd Aquarium Chicago

Viewers can be mesmerized by this aquarium’s online live feed. And if you don’t see a particular creature in that live stream, it’s probably because they’re too busy strolling through the aquarium’s grounds.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute

Online viewers can say hello to this zoo’s lions, elephants, giant pandas and even their naked mole-rats.



