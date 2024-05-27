Gold Star mothers honor their children at Phoenix Memorial Day ceremony

Hundreds gathered at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona to honor the service members who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The "Home of the Brave" Memorial Day ceremony brought hundreds of people together Monday morning.

The National Anthem was played, a flyover was held, there was music playing that represented branches of the military, and a flag was placed at each of the graves in the cemetery.

All this was to honor and recognize the veterans who gave their lives for our country and to pay tribute to their courage.

The keynote speaker was Diana Pike – a retired Army Sergeant First Class and Gold Star mother.

In 2013, her son, Christian Pike, was killed while serving on SEAL Team 5 in Afghanistan. While sharing her story is painful, she was honored to be at the ceremony.

"It is amazing to know all of the people resting in this beautiful facility have sacrificed in one of the services. They all have sacrificed. I think it’s an honor to our country, their sacrifice to our country," Pike said.

Other Gold Star moms share in her grief.

Linda Gillam lost her daughter, Shauna Ward, in 2007. She died while serving in the Army in Alaska.

"She was my world," Gillam said. "When she passed, I lost my girl. My baby."

Wendy Shackley lost her son, Joel McNeil, in 2014. He was a staff sergeant in the Army.

He died at Fort Carson in Colorado.

The Gold Star mothers say it's difficult being at the ceremony, but their children must be remembered for their service and sacrifice to our country.

"This is honoring our children. I can't ask for anything more than this," Gillam said.