Golf courses around the Valley donate fees to family of fallen Chandler Police Officer

Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed in the line of duty on April 29 after being struck by a stolen car suspect and the community is rallying together to honor his memory.

On Tuesday, community members were able to help donate to a cause that supports his family in their time of mourning.

All it took was playing a round of golf.

"We try to help out as much as we can. We are a public golf course so we try to support our community as much as we possibly can," says Ole Berinobis, golf professional at Palm Valley Golf Club.

Mickelson Golf Properties is donating 100% of green fee revenue to his family.

Palm Valley Golf Club in Goodyear is participating along with McDowell Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale and Ocotillo Golf Club in Chandler.

For golfers, participating is easy. Just book a round of golf.

"You don’t necessarily have to play golf but if you wanted to come and donate to the cause, you could come to the golf shop and ask to pay the green fee," Berinobis says.

He adds, "We’ve had a lot of people that have paid for the rounds of golf and want to pay more money just to donate to the cause."