'Good boy!': Glendale officers use muffin to lure stuck dog out of canal

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:25AM
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officers used a "secret weapon" to lure a dog that was stuck in a Glendale canal.

On Friday, Glendale Police released video showing officers coming across a German Shepherd that was in a canal near 79th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on June 17.

One officer climbed into the water to try and rescue the dog. The dog appeared to be skittish, so another officer went to his patrol car to get a tasty treat to try to lure the pup out of the water.

"Here try this, it's my wife's pumpkin muffins," one officer can be heard saying in the video.

The officers were able to get the dog out of the canal and reunite the pup with its owners.

"There goes my muffin," the officer joked.

"Hey, you saved the pooch though," an officer replied. 

"The only thing is, is I wasted my wife's muffin," the officer joked.

Area where the rescue happened: