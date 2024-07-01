Good Samaritans rescue horse who got loose in Glendale

Good Samaritans witnessed a horse escape from its pen in Glendale on Monday morning and quickly jumped in to help coral the horse as it took off running down the road.

Matthew Arnold volunteers at Saving Paws Rescue Arizona and was on his morning walk on July 1 with an adoptable pup named Dalton when he witnessed a horse break down a fence and escape from its yard around 8 a.m.

"Two fire engines came by earlier, and it spooked the horse, and it jumped the fence and was running down the road," Arnold said.

He alerted the owner of the horse and another volunteer called 911.

"A horse went down the road and had a piece of metal attached to it. We corralled it down at 43rd and Union Hills. The owner came, the helicopter was flying around," he said.

Arnold jumped in his truck with Dalton the dog to track down the horse and keep it safe.

"Dalton was good," he said. "We jumped in the truck, and he helped us find the horse."

They corralled the horse in a shopping center parking lot until the owner arrived.

"We got it water and it had to walk back because it didn't have a trailer. So we walked it back and gave it a bunch of water," Arnold said.

After almost two hours of being on the loose, the horse made it back home by 9:45 a.m.

Nobody was injured except the horse, but Arnold says the horse is going to be OK.