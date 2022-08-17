Goodbye crust: Papa Johns unveils pizza in a bowl

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:48 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
12
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:32 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:15 PM MST until WED 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:09 PM MST until WED 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Goodbye crust: Papa Johns unveils pizza in a bowl

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Papa Bowls article

Papa Bowls are available in three varieties: Garden Veggie, Italian Meats Trio and Chicken Alfredo. (Papa Johns)

Gone are the days when you would have a pizza box with nothing but unwanted pizza crust left inside. Papa Johns just introduced Papa Bowls, which is basically pizza in a bowl without the crust.  

Pizza fans can enjoy all the toppings and cheese and sauce you would typically get on a pie, but in a bowl. There are three flavor offerings available: Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo and Garden Veggie. 

"We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients," said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns senior vice president of menu strategy and product innovation. "Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu." 

Papa-Bowls1.jpg

(Papa Johns)

RELATED: Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza gets an official return date after selling out 

If customers don’t particularly care for an ingredient or two in the flavor options available, they can just build their own Papa Bowl.  

Papa Rewards loyalty members will get a chance to try the bowl starting August 15, according to a company news release. The national rollout to all customers will begin on August 22. All signature varieties, including create-your-own, are priced at $7.99. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 