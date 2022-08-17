Goodbye crust: Papa Johns unveils pizza in a bowl

article

Gone are the days when you would have a pizza box with nothing but unwanted pizza crust left inside. Papa Johns just introduced Papa Bowls, which is basically pizza in a bowl without the crust.

Pizza fans can enjoy all the toppings and cheese and sauce you would typically get on a pie, but in a bowl. There are three flavor offerings available: Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo and Garden Veggie.

"We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients," said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns senior vice president of menu strategy and product innovation. "Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu."

(Papa Johns)

If customers don’t particularly care for an ingredient or two in the flavor options available, they can just build their own Papa Bowl.

Papa Rewards loyalty members will get a chance to try the bowl starting August 15, according to a company news release. The national rollout to all customers will begin on August 22. All signature varieties, including create-your-own, are priced at $7.99.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.